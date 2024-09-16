Clare Lebecq exits SRG

Clare Lebecq has stepped down as chief operating officer of Specialist Risk Group, Insurance Age can reveal.

Lebecq, pictured, joined in April 2021 from the London Market Group where she was CEO, having taken up the post in November 2018. Prior to this she worked at JLT.

Filings at Companies House showed her directorships including those of Specialist Risk Investments, Miles Smith and managing general agent MX Underwriting ended on 2 September.

The business is yet to announce a successor.

A spokesperson for SRG confirmed: “Clare has decided to move onto fresh challenges following a productive period as