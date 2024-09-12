Blog: Insurance broker negligence claims

Pradeep Oliver, a partner specialising in professional negligence at law firm Cripps, shares what brokers need to know and how to minimise the risk of a claim.

In uncertain times, increases in claims against professionals including insurance brokers is usual.

While not a welcome prospect, professionals should be aware that negligence claims are not easy and that there are practical measures which can significantly reduce the risk of a claim succeeding.

What is a negligence claim?

A claim for ‘professional negligence’ is shorthand for a claim brought by a client against a professional under the tort of negligence and contract. Simply put, a professional