Applied Net 24: Applied eyes opportunities for automation

Applied Systems sees opportunities for automation and data use, as its clients number one ask is for more operational efficiencies, chief product officer Anupam Gupta told journalists at Applied Net 24.

He highlighted there are a “tonne” of time consuming and repetitive tasks with substantial amounts of data “just sitting there”.

Insurance Age reported last year that Applied Systems was launching first use cases of artificial intelligence on two platforms in the US. It used AI to summarise an email, to cut down time on repetitive, often administative, tasks that clients could better spend elsewhere.

“We had over 50 pilots in place, and the feedback was amazing,” Gupta, pictured, updated.

