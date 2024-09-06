Marsh and LMG leaders call for proportionate regulation at parliamentary session

Chris Lay, CEO of Marsh McLennan UK and of Marsh in the UK, and Caroline Wagstaff CEO of the London Market Group, have called for proportionate and agile regulation of insurance in an evidence session at Parliament.

The two leaders shared their views with the Financial Services Regulation Committee on Wednesday as part of its inquiry into the FCA and PRA’s secondary competitiveness and growth objective.

Lay acknowledged there was a perception the industry can at times come across as opposing all regulation because it gets in the way of business.

“The truth is in fact the opposite. We welcome regulation,” he stated.

“Regulation supports consumers and ensures the integrity and stability of the system. We welcome