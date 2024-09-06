Insurance Age

Marsh and LMG leaders call for proportionate regulation at parliamentary session

Houses of Parliament
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Chris Lay, CEO of Marsh McLennan UK and of Marsh in the UK, and Caroline Wagstaff CEO of the London Market Group, have called for proportionate and agile regulation of insurance in an evidence session at Parliament.

The two leaders shared their views with the Financial Services Regulation Committee on Wednesday as part of its inquiry into the FCA and PRA’s secondary competitiveness and growth objective.

Lay acknowledged there was a perception the industry can at times come across as opposing all regulation because it gets in the way of business.

“The truth is in fact the opposite. We welcome regulation,” he stated.

“Regulation supports consumers and ensures the integrity and stability of the system. We welcome

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

FCA warns principals against ‘tick-box’ approach to ARs

A review by the Financial Conduct Authority of its rules on appointed representatives has found some firms taking a tick-box approach to compliance, relying on basic information like website checks, or using self-declarations from their ARs to demonstrate effective oversight.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: