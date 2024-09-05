Insurance Age

Allianz reveals rise in cloned businesses motor fleet fraud attempts

fraud
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Allianz UK has reported a “marked increase” in fake or cloned businesses claims coming through in the first half of the year, as it also highlighted strong collaboration with brokers has further heightened fraud awareness and detection.

The application fraud team also saw increases in fake or cloned businesses trying to obtain motor fleet insurance using falsified confirmed claims experience documentation, Allianz noted.

The insurer detailed that its claims teams achieved a saving of £37.7m in detecting fraudulent claims in the first six months of 2024, a 15% year-on-year rise, with a significant portion of fraud savings coming from casualty fraud – with major loss fraud contributing heavily.

According to Allianz, the integration

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: