Allianz reveals rise in cloned businesses motor fleet fraud attempts

Allianz UK has reported a “marked increase” in fake or cloned businesses claims coming through in the first half of the year, as it also highlighted strong collaboration with brokers has further heightened fraud awareness and detection.

The application fraud team also saw increases in fake or cloned businesses trying to obtain motor fleet insurance using falsified confirmed claims experience documentation, Allianz noted.

The insurer detailed that its claims teams achieved a saving of £37.7m in detecting fraudulent claims in the first six months of 2024, a 15% year-on-year rise, with a significant portion of fraud savings coming from casualty fraud – with major loss fraud contributing heavily.

According to Allianz, the integration