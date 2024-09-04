Coalition to set up regional underwriting hubs

Coalition has recruited Philip Cruickshank from Aon as a regional development underwriter based in Manchester, as it embarks on creating a series of hubs in the country, Insurance Age can reveal.

In a statement, the cyber insurance provider said: “Philip is a major hire for our growing Manchester-based team and a well-known industry figure in the region.

“At Aon, where he was cyber client director for the North, he assisted Aon’s teams and clients to better understand their exposures and how cyber insurance is a part of risk management. Many brokers will have worked with him in his previous cyber underwriting role with Chubb Manchester.”

Cruickshank has worked in the insurance market since