TMHCC combines event cancellation and cyber cover
Tokio Marine HCC has launched a malicious cyber event extension to its cancellation product available through its Lloyd’s syndicate and HCC International Insurance.
Available globally, the cover includes malicious cyber coverage up to 30 days before an event and offers access to a dedicated cyber incident response team that provides 24-hour support after the incident occurs.
Policyholders also receive a post-binding cyber vulnerability scanning service with the product. The service provides a scan of the event organiser’s website to identify vulnerabilities that could lead to infiltrations and then provides steps for remediation.
The extension is being
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Coalition to set up regional underwriting hubs
Coalition has recruited Philip Cruickshank from Aon as a regional development underwriter based in Manchester, as it embarks on creating a series of hubs in the country, Insurance Age can reveal.
TBIG increases shareholding in Deva to 75%
The Broker Investment Group has increased its shareholding in the Deva Group to 75% from 49%.
New FCA S166 investigations into brokers drops to zero
The Financial Conduct Authority did not open any new S166 investigations into brokers in the first three months of the year, as the number issued across financial services hit a high of 27.
Clear buys Accelerate Underwriting
The Clear Group has made its fourth managing general agent acquisition, snapping up Accelerate Underwriting.
SRG adds to MGA offering with Capulus
Specialist Risk Group has purchased Capulus, a specialist motor fleet managing general agent, based in Wales, and will build out SRG's MGA MX which was launched in December 2021.
Ripe takes Alan Thomas from Simply Business as CEO
Digital MGA Ripe has swooped for Alan Thomas, the former UK CEO at Simply Business, as its new boss.
The stats: Q2 2024 – Commercial combined and combined liability premiums fall for first time in three years
The smallest index movement since Q2 2021 suggests the commercial lines market is starting to become more competitive again, as Ida Axling reports.
Alps teams up with Fortega on GAP sales
Fortegra Europe Insurance has partnered with Alps for the distribution of Guaranteed Asset Protection insurance.