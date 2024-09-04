Insurance Age

TMHCC combines event cancellation and cyber cover

Cyber crime
Tokio Marine HCC has launched a malicious cyber event extension to its cancellation product available through its Lloyd’s syndicate and HCC International Insurance.

Available globally, the cover includes malicious cyber coverage up to 30 days before an event and offers access to a dedicated cyber incident response team that provides 24-hour support after the incident occurs.

Policyholders also receive a post-binding cyber vulnerability scanning service with the product. The service provides a scan of the event organiser’s website to identify vulnerabilities that could lead to infiltrations and then provides steps for remediation.

The extension is being

