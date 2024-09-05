Insurance Age

Interview: Coalition’s Tom Draper on doubling in cyber with brokers

Tom Draper_Coalition
Cyber specialist insurer Coalition has grown to 32 people in the UK working with over 5,000 insurance staff in brokers across the country since going live in 2022, and is looking to expand again with a network of regional underwriting hubs, according to UK head of insurance Tom Draper.

“Doubling the headcount, doubling the capacity, doubling the revenue size that we look at, and doubling the markets we write,” are the targets for 2025, Draper tells Insurance Age.

We are dealing with full spectrum. We are trying to deal with everybody, and work with everybody.

The US-headquartered business announced its plans to enter the UK market in partnership with Allianz in June 2022. It started trading the broker-only offering in September the same year targeting the UK’s SME sector.

