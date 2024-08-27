AbbeyAutoline grows apprenticeship programme with new recruitment drive

Northern Ireland based broker AbbeyAutoline has launched a recruitment drive for school leavers and young professionals to join its established apprenticeship programme.

The programme, run in partnership with Belfast Met, offers participants the chance to gain recognised Level 2 and 3 NVQ qualifications in financial services.

The firm has also committed that apprentices will get practical, hands-on experience working full-time within its personal lines sales team.

The Top 100 UK Broker detailed that apprentices split their time between Belfast Met and an AbbeyAutoline branch as it maintains the ongoing programme.

Skills

Wendy Close, group HR Director at