Accredited announces first major capacity deal post R&Q sale

Aventum managing general agent Rokstone has agreed a multi-year and multi-strategy capacity agreement with Accredited.

This marks the first publicly announced Accredited capacity deal post Onex Partners acquiring the business from R&Q Investment Holdings in June.

Its other capacity deals include SRG-owned MGA MX, Resilience, Integra and Policy Expert.

Only last week AM Best removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of Accredited.

