Partners& buys second loss adjusting firm

Phil Barton
    By Rosie Simms

Partners& has purchased Bickley Chartered Loss Adjusters, a firm providing a full range of adjusting services and disciplines across both domestic and commercial markets.

Bickley’s head office is in Sevenoaks, Kent and has a team of 22 including loss adjusters, technicians and support staff across the UK.

Partners& previously acquired Kudos Liability Adjusters, a liability loss adjusting business, in 2021. A month earlier, Ardonagh Advisory bought Thompson & Bryan, a firm of loss adjusters.

Partners& has made a series of acquisitions this year. In July, it completed a number of deals including Nottingham-based Halo Consulting, Chester-based Personal Healthcare

