James Hallam opens new office in Exeter with cyber and technology hub

James Hallam has opened a cyber and technology hub at Exeter Science Park, taking its branch network in the South West to four.

The broker, part of Seventeen Group, already has offices in Plymouth, Penzance and Torbay.

The business detailed it had brought together a specialist team to focus on the fast-growing area of the economy. It said it would deliver specialist risk management and insurance solutions to clients across the UK working in partnership with an insurer panel.

