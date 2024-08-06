Halo founder launches insurtech Gigasure

Ernesto Suarez has launched insurtech managing general agent Gigasure offering travel, backpackers, and car hire excess insurance. Suarez, pictured, was previously vice president for personal lines at AIG until May 2009 and launched Halo Insurance the following year. Zurich bought Halo, a travel disruptor providing insurance for the car rental market, for an undisclosed sum in June 2017. This followed the purchase of travel insurance provider Cover-More earlier in the year. In an increasingly uncertain world where people are looking for everyday security and reassurance, our personalised insurance offers exactly that.Ernesto

