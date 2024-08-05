ABI measures 2% drop in motor premiums in Q2

The average motor insurance premium fell by 2% in April to June compared to the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest data from the Association of British Insurers.

The drop reversed the direction of travel from the 1% rise in the first quarter of the year and took the average premium paid to £622.

Comprehensive car insurance premiums fell by 5% in the first three months of 2024 after nine consecutive quarters of rises, according to the latest research from Confused/WTW.

However, this cost was still up on an annual basis, 21% higher than the same period in 2023.

It was the first quarterly reduction measured