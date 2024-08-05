ABI measures 2% drop in motor premiums in Q2
The average motor insurance premium fell by 2% in April to June compared to the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest data from the Association of British Insurers.
The drop reversed the direction of travel from the 1% rise in the first quarter of the year and took the average premium paid to £622.RelatedFirst fall in car premiums for over two years
Comprehensive car insurance premiums fell by 5% in the first three months of 2024 after nine consecutive quarters of rises, according to the latest research from Confused/WTW.
However, this cost was still up on an annual basis, 21% higher than the same period in 2023.
It was the first quarterly reduction measured
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Paragon buys Cox Mahon
Paragon International Insurance Brokers, a professional and financial lines subsidiary of PSC Insurance Group, has bought PI specialist Cox Mahon.
James Hallam opens new office in Exeter with cyber and technology hub
James Hallam has opened a cyber and technology hub at Exeter Science Park, taking its branch network in the South West to four.
QuestGates adds Equistone as minority investor
Loss adjusting and claims solution group QuestGates has secured investment from private equity investor Equistone Partners Europe.
Biba concerned IPT exposed to rise
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association is concerned insurance premium tax is exposed to a rise, according to director of regulation David Sparkes.
London-based wholesale broker Lonsdale goes into liquidation
Independent Lloyd’s wholesaler Lonsdale Insurance Brokers went into liquidation on 24 July 2024, after sale talks did not lead anywhere and the directors decided to cease trading in June.
People Moves: 29 July – 2 August 2024
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Zurich sells Navigators & General to Ardonagh’s Geo
Geo Underwriting is buying marine insurance provider Navigators & General from Zurich UK, with the deal expected to close before the end of the year.
Biba to be fully engaged on FCA’s regulation reviews
David Sparkes, regulation director at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, has committed the trade body will be “fully engaged” throughout the process for the Financial Conduct Authority’s commercial insurance regulation discussion paper.