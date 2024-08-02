Insurance Age

London-based wholesale broker Lonsdale goes into liquidation

Closed sign
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Independent Lloyd’s wholesaler Lonsdale Insurance Brokers went into liquidation on 24 July 2024, after sale talks did not lead anywhere and the directors decided to cease trading in June.

The broker, with four staff, had been trading since 1996, working across commercial business, including property and casualty, surety bonds, warranties and reinsurance.

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed Neil Bennett and Alex Cadwallader, directors at Leonard Curtis, were appointed as joint liquidators last month in a creditors’ voluntary liquidation process.

A filing at Companies House showed a statement of affairs drawn up on 19 July listed book value assets – computer equipment, VAT

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Biba to be fully engaged on FCA’s regulation reviews

David Sparkes, regulation director at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, has committed the trade body will be “fully engaged” throughout the process for the Financial Conduct Authority’s commercial insurance regulation discussion paper.

Jensten completes on three deals

Jensten has bought Asprey Harris and completed the purchases of Chris Knott Insurance Consultants and Robert Gerrard & Co in a triple swoop that has pushed headcount above 1,000.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: