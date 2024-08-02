London-based wholesale broker Lonsdale goes into liquidation

Independent Lloyd’s wholesaler Lonsdale Insurance Brokers went into liquidation on 24 July 2024, after sale talks did not lead anywhere and the directors decided to cease trading in June.

The broker, with four staff, had been trading since 1996, working across commercial business, including property and casualty, surety bonds, warranties and reinsurance.

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed Neil Bennett and Alex Cadwallader, directors at Leonard Curtis, were appointed as joint liquidators last month in a creditors’ voluntary liquidation process.

A filing at Companies House showed a statement of affairs drawn up on 19 July listed book value assets – computer equipment, VAT