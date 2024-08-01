Alan Boswell buys Priory Insurance Brokers in Norfolk

Alan Boswell Group has snapped up Wymondham-based Priory Insurance Brokers, adding to its purchase of The Insurance Centre earlier this year.

Priory Insurance Brokers was founded in 1973 and works across commercial and personal lines insurance. All staff and premises are being kept, and the firm will continue to trade under its current brand for the foreseeable future, Alan Boswell Group confirmed.

RelatedAlan Boswell seals deal for taxi and driving school specialist

Alan Boswell Group has bought The Insurance Centre, a Norwich-based insurance broker with expertise in taxi and driving schools insurance.

The deal in April for Norwich