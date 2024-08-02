People Moves: 29 July – 2 August 2024

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Kova Professions, JM Glendinning, Bridge Insurance and Aspen.

Sarah Morrison joins Kova

Kova Professions has hired Sarah Morrison as senior underwriter detailing she will use her expertise in the professional indemnity sector to enhance its underwriting strategy and improve risk management processes.

Morrison joins from RSA Group where she had been senior PI underwriter since October 2021. Prior to this she held roles at Placing Platform as product owner and SME lead, and at QIC Global