Lycetts grows turnover and operating profit in 2023

Newcastle-headquartered Lycetts grew turnover by 15.8% to £25.1m and operating profits by 20.7% to £3.77m in 2023.

The figures, which exclude Lycetts Risk Management Services and Lycetts Financial Services, were driven by strong sales growth and acquisitions, the Top 100 UK Broker reported.

Deals in the year included BBA Insurance Services’s book of business, and the integration of Robertson-McIsaac and of GD Anderson & Co which was bought in April 2022.

Lycetts specialises in farm and estate insurance and also provides bespoke financial services, household, commercial and bloodstock insurance advice. It has