JMG expands presence in Kent

The JMG Group has acquired the general business insurance division of the Howe Maxted Group, its eight deal of the year.

Howe Maxted, run by directors Graham Smith and John Maxted, has helped both businesses and private clients for more than century.

The purchase will see the firm’s 14 staff continue to operate from its Sidcup headquarters, headed by the existing leadership team.

We were looking for someone who could ‘take away the noise’ and free up more of our time to focus on running and growing our business, rather than on regulatory matters.

In June JMG bought Executive Insurance Services and Gleaming Insurance