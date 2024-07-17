Former broker brand Kwik Fit resurfaces

UK automotive servicing and repair company Kwik Fit has launched insurance for car owners on its website.

The Kwik Fit brand re-entered the UK motor insurance sector last year, offering policies through aggregators.

Up until 2017 insurance policies under the Kwik Fit brand were sold by Kwik Fit Insurance Services, which Ageas had bought in 2010.

The broker was an entirely separate company from Kwik Fit GB with the insurer using the brand under licence.

Ageas shut the Kwik Fit Insurance Services office in Glasgow in 2017 making over 500 people redundant in move that cost the business £27m.

We’ve had a