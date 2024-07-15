Verlingue maintains profits as turnover ticks up in 2023

Verlingue UK grew turnover by 8% in 2023 to £21.07m as post-tax profits remained stable.

The French-owned Top 100 UK Broker achieved a near £20,000 rise in profit after tax to £2.3m.

During the year the broker added an office in Gloucester and a new branch in Birmingham.

A filing at Companies House for Verlingue Holdings confirmed headcount grew from 175 in 2022 to 198 people.

Our parent group plans to triple its international turnover over the next few years and grow its position as a large, family owned and independent European broker through acquisitions and organic growth