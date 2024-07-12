People Moves: 8 – 12 July 2024

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Miller, BMS, Devonshire Underwriting, SiriusPoint, Ripe, Towergate, Consilium, H&H Insurance Brokers and Arag.

Gary Newlyn hired by Miller

Miller has appointed Gary Newlyn as head of social housing and public sector reporting to Pauline Goreham, head of UK construction.

He joins from JM Glendinning where he was managing director of community risk solutions, prior to this he was national housing manager at Zurich Municipal.

Newlyn will sit in Miller’s specialist housing division with the