Aurora launches commercial combined product

Jan-Vincent Finn
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Managing general agent Aurora has launched what it describes as its “flagship” commercial combined product for SMEs.

The solution, supported by Axa insurance, encompasses property business interruption, employers liability and public liability.

The MGA has secured limits of indemnity of up to £12.5m on property and £10m on public liability. Aurora noted that it has automated segments of the market that typically require human intervention to enable instant quote and bind for hundreds of trade types.

Delivering our algorithmic and our data led thesis for such a complex product set is an incredible milestone.

