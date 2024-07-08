Insurance Age

Biba grows member funds to almost £5.8m

Graeme Trudgill, CEO, Biba – 2024
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has revealed a 13% increase in members funds to £5.78m at the end of 2023.

This was down from a 21% rise in 2022.

Biba said in a statement that turnover in 2023 increased by 9.5%. The number of employees remained the same at 30 compared with the year prior.

The trade body’s results, filed at Companies House, did not detail profit nor loss nor level of turnover, in keeping with recent years. 

I am pleased that Biba continues to produce a strong financial position while, at the same time, offering increased levels of vital support for members.

The 2023 report and accounts

