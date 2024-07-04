Munich Re MGA put into run-off

Munich Re has put GrovesJohnWestrup, its high-net-worth managing general agent, into run-off.

As revealed by sister title Insurance Post yesterday, the run-off began 1 July.

The Munich Re HNW arm entered the private client market in 2020. According to its website it had a team of eight, with Stuart Bromley as head of underwriting.

In 2021 GrovesJohnWestrup Private Clients launched a digital broker platform.

Decision

A Munich Re Specialty spokesperson said: “A recent strategic review of our businesses has led to the difficult decision that GrovesJohnWestrup Private Clients will cease writing