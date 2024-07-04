Trudgill: One year as Biba CEO

Graeme Trudgill, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, looks to tackle challenges facing brokers as he celebrates a year in the role.

Trudgill, pictured, had been at the association for 22 years before taking up the helm on 4 July 2023, succeeding Steve White, who had been in the post for a decade.

He highlighted that he has come in at “what’s clearly a challenging time” for insurance brokers.

“They’re facing challenges on capacity, challenges with the regulator with lots of new regulation coming in, challenges with the economy, people are struggling to afford their premiums and are cutting back risking underinsurance,” Trudgill