Trudgill: One year as Biba CEO
Graeme Trudgill, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, looks to tackle challenges facing brokers as he celebrates a year in the role.
Trudgill, pictured, had been at the association for 22 years before taking up the helm on 4 July 2023, succeeding Steve White, who had been in the post for a decade.
He highlighted that he has come in at “what’s clearly a challenging time” for insurance brokers.
“They’re facing challenges on capacity, challenges with the regulator with lots of new regulation coming in, challenges with the economy, people are struggling to afford their premiums and are cutting back risking underinsurance,” Trudgill
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
And the BIA 2024 broker award winners are…
Former British Insurance Brokers’ Association CEO Steve White was honoured with the Achievement Award at last night’s British Insurance Awards.
FCA trims broker fees hike to 9.3%
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed it is raising the financial contribution of the general insurance mediation fee block by 9.3% for 2024/25, down from its initial projection of a 9.8% increase.
Munich Re MGA put into run-off
Munich Re has put GrovesJohnWestrup, its high-net-worth managing general agent, into run-off.
Event insurance – how is the sector evolving to meet the changing risk landscape?
While the event sector has rebounded post-Covid, it still faces a host of challenges. Challenges that offer brokers opportunities to help organisers both manage and mitigate risks to soften the blow if they have to cancel or postpone a planned event due to factors out of their control. Martin Friel reports
SRG buys political violence specialist Tristar Special Risks
Specialist Risk Group has acquired political violence specialist Tristar Special Risks building out SRG’s managing general agent, MX, which was launched in December 2021.
Beazley names Sam Franks as country manager of UK & Ireland
Sam Franks has been appointed to the newly created role of country manager of UK & Ireland at Beazley, effective immediately.
Brown & Brown’s PCG buys Advo Group
Brown & Brown Europe-owned Premier Choice Group has bought employee benefits intermediary Advo Group.
Meet the MGA: Rokstone
Ian Anson, MD of Rokstone, highlights talent that passes the ‘BBQ test’, an entrepreneurial culture and deep relationships with capacity providers as key to it achieving its goal of stretching the boundaries of what an MGA can offer.