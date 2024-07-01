Insurance Age

AM Best keeps Accredited ratings under review after Onex buy

A pile of coins with two magnifying glasses
AM Best has maintained the under review status of fronting business Accredited after the sale to Onex Partners last week.

The ratings experts first put Accredited, which has A- (excellent) ratings for both financial strength and long-term issuer credit, under review in October.

This came as previous owner R&Q confirmed a conditional agreement with Canadian investment business Onex to sell the business.

Last month, as the turmoil continued around the $465m (£382.7m) deal, AM Best kept Accredited’s ratings unchanged and left the under review status in place.

The transaction completed last week with the new owner

