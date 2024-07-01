Jukes strengthens presence in the Midlands with latest buy

Worcestershire-based Jukes Insurance Brokers has purchased SO Insurance Services, based in Solihull, growing its presence in the Midlands.

The deal adds £620,000 in gross written premium, taking Jukes’s total up to £6.5m GWP, according to managing director of Jukes Insurance Brokers, James Godsall.

Founded in 1994, SO specialises in home and property, motor, young drivers and commercial.

The transaction went through at the start of May and Mike Clare and David Russell from SO join Jukes’s team, taking its total headcount to 20. According to a Facebook post SO will continue to trade under the same name.

We pride ourselves on customer