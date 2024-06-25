Sompo adds Axa XL broker boss Allan Murley with regional remit

Sompo has recruited Allan Murley as head of UK insurance distribution from Axa XL to join in the fourth quarter of the year.

In his new role Murley will be responsible for overseeing the coordination, development and delivery of Sompo’s UK distribution activities regionally and across the London Market.

He has been head of UK broker management at Axa XL since 2019 having joined XL in 2014 as client and distribution leader. Murley brings more than 30 years of insurance experience to the post including 14 years at Zurich.

Ambitions

Bob Thaker, UK CEO of Sompo, said: “Allan is a well-known and highly respected insurance