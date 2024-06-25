CII opens for applications to 13th year of New Generation Programme

The Chartered Insurance Institute is seeking the industry’s rising stars for its 2024 New Generation Programme.

Now open for entries the flagship talent programme, in its 13th year, has space for 40 promising professionals.

The annual intake is split in to four groups: broking, claims, underwriting and London Market.

In keeping with previous years, each group will be tasked with producing a project or initiative that has the potential to make a ‘significant difference’ to the insurance profession.

The 2022/23 broking cohort launched a social media-based campaign to address the insurance industry’s talent gap