Peach Pi launches bespoke surgery scheme with broker

Peach Pi has partnered with specialist broker Practice Cover to build a bespoke scheme to meet the specific protection requirements of its surgery clients.

The product includes added extra covers, new limit options and a modular policy wording. Practice Cover will be utilising Peach Pi’s rating model, having created its own online quote and bind tool, removing reliance on an existing e-trading platform.

Peach Pi is the trading style of NPA Insurance, owned by the National Pharmacy Association, was launched in 2020.

The Practice Cover surgery scheme will carry the NPA Insurance branding.

Here at Peach Pi, we are not restrained by bureaucratic processes