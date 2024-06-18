AUB boss looks to leverage scale as it invests in Momentum

Howard Pepper, founder and managing director of Momentum Broker Solutions, is “excited” by access to the London market through Tysers, after Sydney-based owner AUB signed up to buy a 40% stake in the appointed representatives network.

AUB Group announced the deal last week, which will see Pepper keep 52% of the shares, with operations director Hazel Westwood holding 8% of Momentum.

Pepper explained Momentum had been looking for investment and was introduced to Mike Emmett, AUB Group CEO and MD, through AUB’s acquisition of Lloyd’s wholesale broker Tysers from private equity house Odyssey Investment Partners in September 2022.

“We developed that relationship and very quickly got to the point where we felt that partnering with