C-Quence switches from NIG to Sompo on P&C

Managing general agent C-Quence has added Sompo as capacity provider for its property casualty and property owners propositions, Insurance Age can reveal.

The digital MGA has worked with NIG since launching its P&C product suite in 2020. A spokesperson for C-Quence confirmed the transition had been “planned and agreed” with all parties.

Jacqueline McNamee, founder and CEO of C-Quence, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Sompo, one of the most respected A+ financial strength rated carriers in the international property and casualty market. We both have similar ambitions for expansion in the UK P&C SME and mid-market sectors.

“Our new