Insurance Age

C-Quence switches from NIG to Sompo on P&C

Jacqueline McNamee
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Managing general agent C-Quence has added Sompo as capacity provider for its property casualty and property owners propositions, Insurance Age can reveal.

The digital MGA has worked with NIG since launching its P&C product suite in 2020. A spokesperson for C-Quence confirmed the transition had been “planned and agreed” with all parties.

Jacqueline McNamee, founder and CEO of C-Quence, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Sompo, one of the most respected A+ financial strength rated carriers in the international property and casualty market. We both have similar ambitions for expansion in the UK P&C SME and mid-market sectors.

“Our new

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: