Whistleblowing to FCA increases

The level of whistleblowing to the Financial Conduct Authority increased in the first quarter of the year, reversing previous declines.

From January to March the watchdog received 298 new reports, this was ahead of the 280 in the same period of 2023.

It was also up on the 249 in the final three months of last year when the data declined for two quarters in a row.

In the latest figures, the 298 reports contained 801 allegations.

Compliance

The top three most reported allegations were the same as the previous quarter.

However, while compliance allegations again topped the list, culture of an organisation overtook ‘fitness propriety’

