Insurance Age

AM Best keeps Accredited ratings unchanged during sale turmoil

Under the microscope
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

AM Best has confirmed that the A- (Excellent) ratings of R&Q-owned Accredited remain in place but are still under review.

The fronting business’ ratings for financial strength and long-term issuer credit were put under review in October last year when R&Q agreed to sell Accredited to Onex.

However, last week R&Q announced it was considering filing for a provisional liquidation in Bermuda and then completing the sale of Accredited to Onex through that process instead.

The update caused R&Q’s share price to collapse further. Having already dropped from 50.05p to 16.5p after the October announcement, it fell again by

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: