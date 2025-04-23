Insurance Age

Axa swings back to UK underwriting profits in 2024

profit-graph
Axa Insurance UK returned to underwriting profit in 2024 with a £45m result, reversing a £103m deficit in 2023.

Account filings from the insurer showed the performance helped boost pre-tax profit to £141m from £63m the year before.

The underwriting improvement more than outweighed the year-on-year dip in investment returns which fell by £47m to £166m.

In keeping with the previous result, the combined operating ratio was trimmed again, by 5.2%, to 106.3%, having been as high as 109.8% in 2022.

GWP

The numbers released in a report at Companies House came as gross written premium was flat at £2.73bn (2023: £2

