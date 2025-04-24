Cowbell makes first move beyond standalone cyber insurance in UK with PI launch

Cowbell, provider of cyber insurance for SMEs and middle-market businesses, has launched professional indemnity and cyber cover for technology companies with up to £1bn in annual turnover.

The product marks the company’s first move beyond standalone cyber insurance in the UK.

Cowbell officially entered the UK market in April 2023, with plans to sell its products exclusively through brokers. The US cyber expert rolled out its standalone offering to the UK, Cowbell Prime One, aimed at SMEs and mid-market businesses, the following September.

In January 2024 it extended the reach of its cyber insurance beyond SMEs to cater for businesses with an annual turnover of up to £1bn.

Prime One