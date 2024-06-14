Howden to remain private but IPO not ruled out in future

Howden is “very happy” being private at the moment but could be listed at some point in the future, according to CEO and founder David Howden.

The broker boss, pictured, said an IPO has got to be on the cards for all very large private equity- backed firms and businesses during a session at the Financial Times Global Insurance Summit.

Howden completed a multi-billion refinancing and debt plan earlier this year.

The challenge we’ve got is how we’re going to make sure people float in the UK rather than the US when you’ve got roughly double the valuations in the US.

One third of the shares in the business are held by employees with long