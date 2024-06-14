Insurance Age

Howden to remain private but IPO not ruled out in future

David Howden, Howden Group
Photo: Howden
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Howden is “very happy” being private at the moment but could be listed at some point in the future, according to CEO and founder David Howden.

The broker boss, pictured, said an IPO has got to be on the cards for all very large private equity- backed firms and businesses during a session at the Financial Times Global Insurance Summit.

Howden completed a multi-billion refinancing and debt plan earlier this year. 

The challenge we’ve got is how we’re going to make sure people float in the UK rather than the US when you’ve got roughly double the valuations in the US.

One third of the shares in the business are held by employees with long

Interview: Sabre CEO Geoff Carter

Sabre boss Geoff Carter tells Insurance Age about the upsides for brokers from its IHP rollout, growing in motorbikes after the collapse of MCE and profitable expansion plans in taxi.

