Howden to remain private but IPO not ruled out in future
Howden is “very happy” being private at the moment but could be listed at some point in the future, according to CEO and founder David Howden.
The broker boss, pictured, said an IPO has got to be on the cards for all very large private equity- backed firms and businesses during a session at the Financial Times Global Insurance Summit.
Howden completed a multi-billion refinancing and debt plan earlier this year.
The challenge we’ve got is how we’re going to make sure people float in the UK rather than the US when you’ve got roughly double the valuations in the US.
One third of the shares in the business are held by employees with long
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
People Moves: 10 – 14 June 2024
Keep up to date on the latest personnel changes in insurance.
Aviva’s Blanc: UK insurance industry needs to start planning for a post-Flood Re world
Amanda Blanc, group CEO at Aviva, claimed the UK must be cautious about what happens in a post-Flood Re world come 2039.
R&Q ponders liquidation route as Accredited sale to Onex drags on
Accredited owner R&Q Insurance Holdings has confirmed the possibility of filing for a provisional liquidation in Bermuda and then completing the sale of Accredited to Onex through that process.
Jensten buys Chris Knott Insurance Consultants to bolster South East presence
Jensten has bought Chris Knott Insurance Consultants adding 19 staff and an office in Hastings to the group.
Interview: Sabre CEO Geoff Carter
Sabre boss Geoff Carter tells Insurance Age about the upsides for brokers from its IHP rollout, growing in motorbikes after the collapse of MCE and profitable expansion plans in taxi.
FCA cancels Northern Ireland broker’s regulatory permission
The Financial Conduct Authority cancelled Down Insurances’ Part 4A permission on 7 June, confirming it “no longer has permission to carry on any regulated activity”.
Focus partners with Markel for construction binder
Wokingham-based managing general agent Focus Insurance has partnered with Markel for a construction binder.
Sabre boss Geoff Carter on supporting brokers to compete in an ever more competitive world
Motor specialist Sabre is making “big investments” in insurer hosted pricing with a rollout this year and into 2025 to deploy sophisticated rates into the broker market, CEO Geoff Carter told Insurance Age.
Most read
- Home insurance prices surge a record 41.6% in a year
- Aviva warns on increase in summer floods
- FCA cancels Northern Ireland broker’s regulatory permission
- Aviva’s Blanc: UK insurance industry needs to start planning for a post-Flood Re world
- Simon Mabb named head of UK regions at AssuredPartners
- AUB takes 40% stake in Momentum