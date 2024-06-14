People Moves: 10 – 14 June 2024

Keep up to date on the latest personnel changes in insurance.

Featuring: Fiducia MGA, Uinsure, Aventum, RSA, and the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Fiducia MGA appoints senior development underwriter

Mike Hall has joined Fiducia MGA as senior development underwriter for its marine cargo, freight liability and fine art and specie facilities to support UK and European brokers.

With 26 years of underwriting experience within the marine and cargo insurance sector, he was most recently at Zurich for 16 years and became head of marine in 2020. Hall also held roles