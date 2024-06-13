Insurance Age

R&Q ponders liquidation route as Accredited sale to Onex drags on

Accredited owner R&Q Insurance Holdings has confirmed the possibility of filing for a provisional liquidation in Bermuda and then completing the sale of Accredited to Onex through that process.

The news has led to a further 84% collapse in the share price of the beleaguered firm.

Fronting business Accredited is a major supporter of delegated authority business in the UK.

Specialist Risk Group’s managing general agent, MX, sealed a capacity deal with Accredited Insurance (Europe) earlier this month.

Deals over the past two years have included home insurance specialist Integra Insurance Solutions, PI specialist Inperio (London) and personal lines specialist Policy Expert.

The provisional

