FCA cancels Northern Ireland broker’s regulatory permission

The Financial Conduct Authority cancelled Down Insurances’ Part 4A permission on 7 June, confirming it “no longer has permission to carry on any regulated activity”.

The Downpatrick-based family-run broker is no longer trading.

It was founded in 1983 and covered personal, commercial, charity, and health insurance, serving customers throughout Northern Ireland.

According to its most recent Companies House accounts to 31 March 2023, the business had eight members of staff.

Down Insurances was authorised on 12 November 2012.

In a timeline of the case, the FCA set out the business failed to submit its retail mediation activities and complaints returns for the