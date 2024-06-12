Sabre boss Geoff Carter on supporting brokers to compete in an ever more competitive world

Motor specialist Sabre is making “big investments” in insurer hosted pricing with a rollout this year and into 2025 to deploy sophisticated rates into the broker market, CEO Geoff Carter told Insurance Age.

“We have absolutely no ambition to move away from the broker market whatsoever,” he said.

“The big investments we are making are to get IHP so we can carry on supporting brokers to compete in an ever more competitive world.”

The insurer teamed up with CDL in July last year, as previously revealed by Insurance Age.

“It [IHP] means we can deploy much more sophisticated