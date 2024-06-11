Allianz to boost engineering workforce to 800
Allianz Engineering Inspection Services is growing its workforce from 654 to over 800 in the next four years as it targets becoming the biggest engineer surveyor team in the UK.
The provider detailed that it started 2024 with just over 600 people, and having grown to its current level by the end of May, is aiming to add 50 more staff year-on-year.
A spokesperson for Allianz confirmed to Insurance Age the changes have followed growth in trading and underwriting and no staff have been negatively impacted by the latest developments
Allianz is also introducing a dedicated distribution team for inspection and consultancy services.
According to the insurer, this team will play
