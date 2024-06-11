CFC launches second carbon insurance solution

CFC has launched its second insurance solution for buyers of voluntary carbon credit, Carbon Cancellation Insurance.

The product protects purchased carbon credits from financial and management risks in the event of cancellation or invalidation resulting from political risks like regulatory change and weather events impacting carbon projects.

The specialist provider detailed buyers are also protected from revocation of Article 6 transfer eligibility and the loss of eligibility under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation.

