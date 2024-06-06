Lloyd & Whyte 2023 deal totals revealed

Lloyd & Whyte made four acquisitions in 2023 at a cost of £6.5m, as the previous purchase of SEIB helped boost turnover to £47.93m.

The outlay came as the parent and controlling party status of the Top 75 UK Broker shifted to Benefact.

There were two outright purchases and two books of business in the batch of deals.

Lloyd & Whyte kicked off 2023 buying a book of business from commercial broker RMG Devon for £95,993.

On the same day, 2 January, it snapped up all the shares of Cleddau Insurance Services and Cleddau Holdings. The deal for the commercial and personal lines broker cost £2.68m, the biggest of the year.

The next full