Ex-insurance broker jailed for pocketing £46k from bouncy castle hire companies and amusement parks

A former insurance broker has been jailed for two years, after he stole £46,125 by editing a wholesale broker’s contracts to increase the cost of premiums paid by his clients, the City of London Police have confirmed.

Gary Whipps, 32, of Church Road, Thundersley, sourced insurance for companies that ran amusement parks or offered rentals on inflatable play equipment, bouncy castles and soft play areas.

According to the police, between 1 January 2018 and 1 December 2020, Whipps edited genuine contract documents for 26 clients to increase the premiums. He then paid the insurer the correct premium and pocketed the difference.

Whipps, pictured, pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court on 8 March 2024 to 39 counts