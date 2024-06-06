Allianz Commercial backs MGA on marine products

Allianz Commercial has teamed up with ProMarine on a multi-product strategic underwriting and claims delegated authority agreement.

ProMarine, a specialised managing general agent and subsidiary of Canopy Specialty International, will underwrite and handle claims on behalf of Allianz Commercial.

The long-term collaboration targets the smaller commercial marine industry and vessel risks in the UK, Ireland and the continent of Europe.

The agreement has a £10m capacity and covers multiple marine and liability products including marine hull, protection and indemnity, general liability and employer’s liability.

Strategic business