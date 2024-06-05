SRG adds Accredited capacity to MX

Specialist Risk Group’s managing general agent, MX, has sealed a capacity deal with Accredited Insurance (Europe).

A spokesperson for SRG confirmed to Insurance Age that MX has a number of capacity arrangements in place, which will continue for the foreseeable future.

The firm detailed the new partnership with A- rated Accredited provides the MGA with “significant improvements” in capacity across the UK and Ireland.

Accredited has licenses throughout Europe, which according to SRG, will enable MX to explore new products and territories while expanding its underwriting capabilities and trade appetite.

