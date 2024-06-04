Stephanie Ogden promoted to CEO of HDI Global UK & Ireland as Taylor retires

Stephanie Ogden is to take on responsibility for commercial and specialty business as the new CEO of HDI Global UK & Ireland from 1 September, the insurer has confirmed.

Richard Taylor will be retiring at the end of the year moving into a consultancy role for the business.

Ogden, pictured, joined HDI in 2019 as distribution director, becoming managing director of HDI Global UK & Ireland in 2022.

Prior to HDI she spent just over a year at Lloyd’s as oversight manager.

Before this, Ogden started her career at Allianz as a graduate trainee in September 2008, progressing at the insurer to be its youngest ever branch manager when she took on responsibility for Scotland