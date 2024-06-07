People Moves: 3 – 7 June 2024

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: Howden, Woodgate & Clark, Kova Professions, Durell Software, Lockton UK, Chubb and Ascot Group.

Howden makes appointment to Welsh team

Chris Harvey has joined Howden as commercial account executive in its south Wales team.

Previously he held commercial insurance roles at Towergate and Jelf. Most recently Harvey was a director and shareholder at a Rhondda-based family-owned business.

Harvey said: “I am thrilled to have joined the Howden team in south Wales, at what is a very exciting time